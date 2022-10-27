Kathy Hilton reach an all-time high as drama with Kyle’s sister reaches a fever pitch

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion saw an all-time high in tensions as Kathy Hilton got into arguments

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion saw an all-time high in tensions as Kathy Hilton got into arguments with many other cast members over their catastrophic vacation to Aspen.

Andy Cohen questioned Kathy about what “pushed you over the edge” on the final night in Aspen when they went clubbing on the third and final RHOBH reunion on Wednesday.

63-year-old Kathy responded and clarified, “I, therefore, consider, “Okay, I want everyone to have fun.” I approach the DJ. He is looking down and wearing headphones. I become frustrated because he doesn’t see me. A manager is in the room when I return. I asked if you would play some music so my friends and I could dance if I offered you money. He responded, “No, no.” This place is just too crowded. Absolutely not tonight.”

“Since I’ve been coming here for 30 years, even though I’m not a member, they have accommodated my wishes, just like they do in the South of France, London, or Paris. And I believe that irritated him “She went on. “He then asked, “Where are you from?” and I responded, “L.A.” I respond, “We’re out of here,” and he responds, “Well, then go back to L.A.””

But not everyone agreed with her plan to go, and Kathy claimed she became irate when several women, including her sister Kyle Richards, expressed a desire to remain.

“There’s a reason behind that, Kathy,” Kyle, 53, then replied, noting she didn’t like the way Kathy spoke to her. “You came up and you didn’t say, ‘This guy just hurt my feelings. I’m so embarrassed.’ You said, ‘We’re out of here.’ Everybody saw and you looked at me like, ‘We f—ing are leaving now.'”

“First of all, I’m an adult,” she added. “You can’t talk to me like that and expect me to say, ‘Oh, okay.'”