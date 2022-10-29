Katie Maloney’s Curious Remark about Co-Star Raquel Leviss

In regards to Tom Schwartz’s potential new love interest, Katie Maloney has some ideas.

In regards to Tom Schwartz’s potential new love interest, Katie Maloney has some ideas. Following news that Katie’s ex-husband had an extramarital affair with Raquel Leviss, a co-star on Vanderpump Rules, over the summer, Katie turned to Instagram on October 28 to ostensibly criticize the other Bravolebrity.

Commenting on a video on Instagram where Raquel is wearing a “Katie said, “She a fan girl. Tom Tom” hoodie commemorating Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s restaurant. was a fan of the show in the beginning and is now a fan of the Toms.”

On social media, several VPR followers perceived Katie’s response as a covert insult.

At BravoCon 2022, the three co-stars discussed the awkward romantic triangle they are now in an interview with E! News earlier this month. Acknowledging a relationship with Raquel “Tom revealed in an exclusive, “We have a connection, almost like a flirtationship. Yes, Raquel and I have become extremely closer. I have a lot of respect for her. As I’ve grown to know her, I’ve discovered a variety of aspects of her personality that I was previously unaware of.”

I didn’t understand how f—king clever and witty Raquel is, he continued.

Raquel told news! That she agreed with Tom’s assessment of their relationship. “You’ll see this season how my flirtatious friendship with Tom plays out. It’s been amusing and lively.”

While Katie hinted at “awkward [and] uncomfortable” moments to come on VPR season 10 after her and Tom’s divorce, which was granted on October 13, was finalized.

With regard to her co-stars, Katie said, “I felt like I didn’t have a lot of people showing me a lot of empathy,” adding that she had discovered she had “a lot of friends who actually weren’t true friends.”

With regard to the Raquel rumors put to rest, Katie said she and her ex-partner of 12 years made it a point to “prioritize our relationship” and that “there wasn’t any hate, hostility, or anything like that” throughout their split.

Watch Vanderpump Rules whenever you want on VH1 while we wait to see how the drama from season 10 plays out.