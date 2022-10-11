Kelly Rizzo write a heart-touching note to her late husband Bob Saget

The actor Bob Saget passed away nine months ago.

Kelly Rizzo, Bob’s wife, posted a touching tribute to him on Instagram.

Bob passed away on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65, after being discovered unconscious in his Orlando hotel room.

In her reflection on the nine months that had passed since Bob’s unexpected death at age 65, she said, “It feels like forever and also one day all at the same time.”

“I love looking back on these videos to see how much joy and silliness and fun and love we shared,” she added.

As to Rizzo, there is still a “There is still a “palpable hole where he used to be,” but “there are days that are lighter now too,” the author continued. However, he also left behind such a strong legacy of love and laughter that it still feels as though he is here and with us. It’s all really mysterious.”

She also released a video of her and her spouse taking part in a couple’s challenge alongside the letter.

The comments on Kelly’s post were emotional.

“This made me cry. Keep your strength, I’m really sorry “A comment was made on social media.

Another person commented, “You are such an amazingly strong woman.

While doing comedy events nearby, he was lodging in the city. According to the medical examiner, Saget's death was caused by a head injury sustained after a fall.

In 2018, Bob and Kelly got hitched. His three daughters from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer, which lasted from 1982 until 1997, survive him.

