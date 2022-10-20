Advertisement
Kendall Jenner Breaking her silence on being labeled a nasty girl

Kendall Jenner isn’t a ‘mean girl’

  • In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner addressed the “nasty girl” rumor.
  • In her confessional, Kendall admitted that she “gets hate” for everything she does.
  • What hurts the most, according to Kendall, is that people believe me to be a mean girl.
In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner addressed the “nasty girl” rumor. While on the Las Vegas business trip, the supermodel explained that she gets “simply uncomfortable in big crowds” during the presentation.

In her confessional, Kendall admitted that she “gets hate” for everything she does.

The founder of 818 Tequila said, “I could be walking down the street doing nothing and someone always has something terrible to say.

The reality television personality admitted that she experienced pain anytime her persona was disparaged. What hurts the most, according to Kendall, is that people believe me to be a mean girl. And “not the case” it is.

“When someone calls your character into question, it can be upsetting. And if only people were aware of me, the 26-year-old continued.

Kendall referred to her company party in Vegas as “extremely overpowering” and said she “craved the complete opposite atmosphere.”

“I want to work with lots of animals on a farm in Wyoming. I want to be there, she admitted.

But in the end, Kendall continued, “After 15 years in the spotlight, I’ve grown a lot more at ease with everything.”

