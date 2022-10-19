Kendall Jenner discussed how she struggled to make friends

Kendall Jenner talked about how she found it difficult to make friends after being famous at such a young age.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner talked about how she found it difficult to make friends after being famous at such a young age.

The supermodel revealed that she was still in school when she made her first appearance on the Kardashian family reality series keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) in 2007. According to a new teaser for Thursday’s episode, Kendall recalled that her classmates “just wanted to come over to be on” the reality show or “something like that, so my walls went up then.”

“I also just get uncomfortable. I didn’t want to be like ‘hey, come be on my show’. I don’t know, it was always kind of weird for me,” commented the reality star.

However, she added, “I think I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable with it.”

In the preview film, Kendall also mentioned that her friends Hailey Bieber and the sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid are the ones she hangs out with the most.

“They are the only ones who stick on because when they make commitments, they mean it,” the model retorted.

