Kendall Jenner seemingly slammed Kanye West’s latest fashion stance

  • Kendall Jenner appeared to criticize Kanye West’s most recent fashion statement by endorsing Jaden Smith.
  • Will Smith’s son left Ye’s performance when he appeared at his surprise Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week
  • Showing his Season 9 collection while sporting a “White Lives Matter” shirt.
Kendall Jenner appeared to criticize Kanye West’s most recent fashion statement by endorsing Jaden Smith.

Will Smith’s son left Ye’s performance when he appeared at his surprise Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week showing his Season 9 collection while sporting a “White Lives Matter” shirt.

Following the show, the 24-year-old expressed his opinion on the subject on Twitter by posting, “I had to dip lol.”

In another tweet, he said, “I Don’t Care who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out.” The supermodel, whose sister Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye for six years and has four children with him, liked “Black Lives Matter” Jayen’s tweets.

All three of Kendall’s longtime friend’s social media posts on the show that seemed to criticize her ex-brother-in-fashion law’s choices received likes from Kendall.

Also Read

