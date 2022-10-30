Kevin Bacon claims that his family has a “Horror Tradition” in his daughter role

The horror movie actor Kevin Bacon’s daughter is a “great” actress.

The horror movie actor Kevin Bacon’s daughter is a “great” actress. This week, the 64-year-old Golden Globe winner opened up to The Hollywood Reporter on what it was like to watch his 30-year-old daughter Sosie Bacon play the lead role in Paramount’s spooky new smash Smile. He explains that it’s a family tradition.

Even though I knew how hard she had worked and how talented she was, I was nevertheless shocked when I saw the movie when she was cast in Smile, he admitted. “Not only because she was fantastic, but also because of how difficult the job was since it was one of those parts with no breaks.

“Typically, things are very cheerful for the characters for at least 15 or 20 minutes before things start to go south. However, it movie has an insanely high-stress level. She made me very proud “Kevin continued.

According to Box Office Mojo, Smile, Sosie’s most recent movie following his breakthrough on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why in 2017 and 2018, is currently the highest-grossing horror film of 2022, having made more than $171 million on a $17 million budget.

Kevin stated that Sosie’s parents didn’t discover their daughter’s interest in acting until she was in her early 20s: “But when she eventually determined that this is what she wanted to do in her early 20s, she left college, moved to Los Angeles, and really started acting in the appropriate ways. self-tape after self-tape, pounding the pavement, and learning”

Kevin had previously made appearances in 1978’s Animal House and a few soap operas when he first appeared in Friday the 13th, more than 40 years ago. He acknowledged that he hadn’t anticipated the film’s level of popularity. A slasher franchise with 12 films altogether has since been created by the picture.

But at the time, the Sean S. Cunningham-helmed film was “the definition of a low-budget indie” and really was “made for nothing,” he said.

“I was out in Blairstown, New Jersey. I used to have to take a public bus to a bus stop in the middle of a country road, and somebody from the set would drive out and pick me up,” Kevin said. “I mean, that was the closest they had to any kind of transportation. Literally, I remember we would break for lunch, and they’d put out bologna and cheese slices with white bread and French mustard and that was our lunch.”

When addressing his most recent Peacock Original movie They/Them, Kevin, who also shares son Travis Bacon, 33, with wife Kyra Sedgwick, previously opened out to PEOPLE about how having two children lets him see things from a “different point of view.”

