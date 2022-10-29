Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch of Bachelor Nation get married

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have undoubtedly discovered paradise.

On October 28, the pair from Bachelor Nation, parents’ to 11-month-old August William Wendt, exchanged vows in her native Florida, as reported by People.

“Kevin and Astrid were certain they wanted to have children.

Advertisement

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have undoubtedly discovered paradise. On October 28, the pair from Bachelor Nation, parents’ to 11-month-old August William Wendt, exchanged vows in her native Florida, as reported by People. Earlier in the day, Kevin posted a picture of himself penning his vows by the pool.

“Try to enjoy it because, from what I gather from the people we speak with, it will be over in a flash. And that, in my opinion, is easier said than done “He told the publication. We simply want to have fun with one another, as well as with our friends and family.

The good news comes three years after Kevin, 38, asked Astrid, 32, to marry him in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where they both reside.

She posted pictures from the proposal along with the date “08.28.19” at that time on Instagram. “The world seemed to have stopped at this very moment. A time I’ll always remember. Just me and you. I can’t believe you’ve picked me to share this crazy life with @kevin.c.wendt because you’ve taught me to love, learn, and grow. Do you think I’ll ever stop grinning? Most likely not. We are always together in this.”

Kevin and Astrid were certain they wanted to have children. And after almost two years of infertility issues, they revealed in March 2021 that they had been successful in becoming pregnant through IVF, giving birth to August in November.

On Jasmine Lorimer’s season of The Bachelorette Canada in 2016, fans first got to know Kevin. The two announced their separation in 2017 just a few months after becoming engaged on the show. After that, Kevin appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018 and started dating Ashley Iaconetti. But soon after the show, they parted ways.

Advertisement

Later that year, Astrid (who had previously competed on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2017) and Kevin both made appearances on season five of Bachelor in Paradise. Despite developing a bond on the beach, the duo parted ways before the performance came to a close. But shortly after, they started dating again, and the rest is history.

“Somewhere around 4 years down & it just keeps getting better,” Astrid wrote in a July 2022 Instagram post. “Can’t wait for all that’s ahead @kevin.c.wendt.”

Also Read Gisele and Tom Brady’s marriage went wrong after so many things went right Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were only able to scramble for so...