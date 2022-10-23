Kim and Kanye West watch their daughter North’s basketball game, separately

Although they may not have been communicating recently, Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West both showed up separately to their daughter north’s basketball game on Friday.

In addition to North, 9, Kardashian and West’s other three kids, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, arrived at the game.

West, on the other hand, arrived alone.

Since the “Yeezus” singer’s recent “White Live Matters” shirt stunt in Paris, his subsequent interview with Tucker Carlson, and his anti-Semitic outbursts, sources claim that the two have not been in contact.

According to people acquainted with the situation, the Skims mogul is so frustrated with West’s actions that she no longer even speaks to him about the schedules of their children without a third party.

“They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants,” a source told.

After attending one of North’s basketball games together last week, the rapper and reality television star only recently made an appearance at one of her activities.

Before entering the game, West was seen hugging fellow celebrity Nick Cannon. While Kardashian stayed with the four children the entire time, he left before North’s game was over.

