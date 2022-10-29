Kim Kardashian creates her own “Farm-to-Table Experience” in her home garden

Kim Kardashian is opening her home to visitors.

The Kardashians actress, 42, gave Sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle company Poosh an exclusive inside look at her ethereal garden.

Her garden is filled with abundant vegetable plants, fruit trees, and orchards that give her backyard a surreal feel.

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian is opening her home to visitors. The Kardashians actress, 42, gave Sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle company Poosh an exclusive inside look at her ethereal garden.

Her garden is filled with abundant vegetable plants, fruit trees, and orchards that give her backyard a surreal feel.

Kim sought out the most regional, organic herbs and produce she could locate for her own farm-to-table experience, according to Poosh.

The top of Kardashian’s backyard hill is home to a garden that is abundant with beds containing fruits like strawberries and blueberries, as well as vegetables like butternut and kabocha squashes and speckled lettuce heads.

It is also abundant in nectarines, avocados, shishito peppers, Japanese eggplants, Valencia oranges, and other subtropical fruit varieties. Tiny red strawberry guavas and java plums are two examples.

Bright pink dahlias and artichoke cardoon patches that Kardashian added to her garden add to the variety of life around them, according to Poosh.

Advertisement

In order to realize her vision and ensure that the garden is environmentally friendly, the publication claims that Kardashian contacted the landscaping company, Heart Beet Gardening.

Jad, a garden groundskeeper, explained to Poosh that the garden earns its designation by integrated pest management and high-quality soil, in addition to donating any organic produce to food banks.

For instance, he explained, “we plant tomatoes and basil together since the basil’s strong perfume deters pests.” Additionally, native and edible flowers will be present in the garden to entice helpful insects.

Jad noted that when it was initially examined in 2019, the soil on the slope was exhausted. He said that Kardashian’s backyard has been transformed “into a fertile orchard and garden, brimming with life” after rebuilding the organic matter and restoring the depleted soil biodiversity.