Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday celebrations

Kim Kardashian, the founder of SKIMS celebrated her birthday on October 21 with close friends and family

including Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, as well as her mother Kris Jenner

Family friends Stephanie Shepherd, Kim’s former assistant, and Simon Huck were also present. Simon Huck posted pictures and videos from the celebration on his Instagram Stories, including one showing the birthday boy being given with a white cake with frosting on a table covered in big candles.

He wrote, “HBD @kimkardashian.” I love you.

Kim was photographed earlier in the day attending North West’s basketball game, the oldest daughter of Kim and ex-Kanye West. The rapper was also. They did not sit together and did not converse, according to TMZ.

Online, North paid respect to Kim alongside her family. A video with the description “Moms birthday tiktok” was posted on the mother and daughter’s joint account hours before the celebration. The two are seen lip-syncing to a sped-up version of Becky Hill and David Guetta’s song “Remember.”

Another recent video depicts Kim and her two young children, Psalm West, 3, and Chicago West, 4, at a pottery studio.

Kim received more online tributes from her family, including her mother, who posted a previous greeting from Sacha Baron Cohen’s character Borat. Kim and Kanye also share a 6-year-old son named Saint West. Along with Kourtney, Khloe, and their brother Rob Kardashian, she also shared old photos of the birthday girl.

“Happy birthday!!” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Love youuu @kimkardashian.”

through Instagram. Khloe phoned Kim “Every single blessing you have in your life you are incredibly deserving of, and I pray that your blessings continuously rain upon you. To one of the most spectacular and extraordinary humans I know, cheers my stunning sister! I love you my soulmate (and my swole-Mate).”