Kourtney Kardashian declares she is "done with it." after being "pushed" to undergo IVF

Advertisement
  • Kourtney Kardashian discussed her experience with IVF while revealing that Travis Barker’s age was a big factor in her decision to pursue it.
  • The reality TV personality said that she and the drummer for Blink-182 are “done with IVF” currently on the podcast Not Skinny but Not Fat.
  • So I felt a little forced,” the former member of the Kardashian family continued.
Kourtney Kardashian discussed her experience with IVF while revealing that Travis Barker’s age was a big factor in her decision to pursue it.

The reality TV personality said that she and the drummer for Blink-182 are “done with IVF” currently on the podcast Not Skinny but Not Fat.

If you even check up anything online about things you can do to help become pregnant, it says there, like, “If you’re over 40” — or it might even say something younger — it says, “Go right away,” according to Kourtney.

So I felt a little forced,” the former member of the Kardashian family continued.

After discontinuing IVF, Kourtney continued by saying that she and Barker are now praying for God to “bless [them] with a kid.”

Kourtney has three children with her ex-husband, Scott Disick, but none with her current husband, with whom she got married in May 2022.

In the first season of The Kardashians, the founder of The Poosh discussed her fertility procedures and said that IVF “hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

