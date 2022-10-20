Advertisement
Kylie Jenner discusses postpartum trauma after the birth of her son

Kylie Jenner discusses postpartum trauma after the birth of her son

Kylie Jenner discusses postpartum trauma after the birth of her son

Kylie Jenner discusses postpartum trauma

  The beauty entrepreneur admitted that after giving birth to her second child with partner Travis Scott, she cried nonstop for three weeks.
  Kylie explained, "But I feel better mentally," she said, adding, "I'm not crying every day so that's great.
  She claimed in a March video that "it's not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just wild."
 On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner provided the most recent information on her postpartum experience after welcoming her son in February.

The beauty entrepreneur admitted that after giving birth to her second child with partner Travis Scott, she cried nonstop for three weeks.

It’s been extremely challenging, Kylie Jenner said after her sister Kendall Jenner claimed that Kylie’s postpartum hormones were “probably all over the place.”

The 25-year-old entrepreneur spoke of experiencing “the baby blues,” saying, “I sobbed for, like, three weeks… every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so terribly.”

Kylie explained, “But I feel better mentally,” she said, adding, “I’m not crying every day so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally.”

“I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google [that] they term it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks,” she added, describing her experience of Googling her symptoms. I began to feel better after approximately six weeks, but I was undoubtedly depressed.

Kylie, who is also the mother of Stormi, has been open with her Instagram fans about her postpartum difficulties.

She claimed in a March video that “it’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just wild.” I didn’t want to resume my life immediately after saying it.

