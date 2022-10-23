Kylie Jenner Exhibits Her Vampy, bold Style in New Lingerie

Kylie Jenner’s photo does not require a caption in order to convey her message.

On October 22, the young woman, who is 25 years old, lit a fire on social media by posting a series of very racy photographs to her Instagram account.

Kylie can be seen in the photos flirtatiously posing on a bed close to a window while wearing a black pin-up-inspired bodysuit that was provocatively left undone.

The seductive lingerie ensemble was accessorised with severely reddened cheeks, an on-trend wet haircut, an edgy lip-ring, and a Balenciaga handbag, which was placed next to her. The star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” posted a series of images with the phrase “couldn’t think of a caption.”

Kylie was inundated with responses from enthusiastic admirers in the section below her post. One of them wrote, “KING KYLIE IS BACK,” while another said, “She’s in her Kim era.”

Khloe Kardashian, referring to her younger sister’s seductive appearance, added, “I don’t think I was prepared for this.” Khloe Kardashian also commented on the outfit.

A little more than a week ago, Kylie gave off serious femme fatale vibes while out on a date with Travis Scott, and now she’s serving up some serious sex on social media. On October 13, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics was seen at Craig’s in West Hollywood with the rapper known as “Sicko Mode.” She wore a latex little black dress paired with matching knee-high boots, dark sunglasses, and a small black purse.

