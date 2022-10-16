Advertisement
Lala Kent provides an explanation regarding her connection with 50 cent







  • Lala Kent, star of “Vanderpump Rules,” has provided an update on her relationship with rapper 50 Cent after making news in August when she was seen visiting him following a very publicized argument.
  • She continued by confessing that 50 had been her crush since the release of “In Da Club” in 2003. “
  • Figure out that I have a stronger crush on his girlfriend, “Lala stated, according to News.
Lala Kent, star of “Vanderpump Rules,” has provided an update on her relationship with rapper 50 Cent after making news in August when she was seen visiting him following a very publicized argument.

Speaking about 50 Cent in an exclusive interview, she stated, “Come on set, he said, reaching out. LA is where I am. He immediately showed nothing but love as I stepped in.”

Lala claims that 50 Cent also addressed her ex Randall Emmett, with whom she divorced in October 2021. Lala remembered, “He replied, ‘You should have listened to me. And I said, “I know, we’re good. ”

She continued by confessing that 50 had been her crush since the release of “In Da Club” in 2003. “I’ll continue to harbor a small crush. Figure out that I have a stronger crush on his girlfriend, “Lala stated, according to News.

Speaking of romance, Lala made headlines earlier this month when she said that she “may be in love” with Jeff Lewis. The 32-year-old did, however, imply that there might be more than one guy impressing her while in New York City.

According to a source, Lala initially avoided questions about the new man in her life before confessing, “I’m having a time.” She stated: “I could care less. I am self-sufficient and okay… I have been imprisoned for six years. I desire to have fun. I merit it.”

