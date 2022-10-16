Laura Dern is still hoping for season three of “Big Little Lies”

Laura Dern is still hoping for season three

In regards to the third season of her critically praised program “Big Little Lies,” Oscar winner Laura Dern says she still has optimism. The series, which was created by David E. Kelley, also starred Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, and Dern.

Dern informed a source at the 2023 Spring/Summer Ralph Lauren fashion presentation that she would “love nothing more” to work together again for a third season.

“I say, let’s hold out hope. Let’s keep asking, it might just come true,” she added.

Moriarty’s book of the same name served as the inspiration for the first season of “Big Little Lies,” which made its premiere in 2017. 2019 saw the release of the second season.

The program centers on five ladies who are caught up in a murder investigation in Monterey, California.

Kidman has stated that the third season’s plot was being “concocted” by the writers in October 2020.

“A story is now being made up. Currently, Liane Moriarty is writing a book. Every woman in our group is eager to participate. More concepts merely need to be reinforced from the beginning, “The performer had spoken.

