Lauren Bushnell’s update on Baby No. 2: Nothing but Peaceful and Perfect’

Baby Lane, according to Lauren Bushnell, is “calm and wonderful.” The 32-year-old former contestant of The Bachelor posted a carousel of images of her infant beside his older brother Dutton on Instagram on Friday, along with the news that her second child with husband Chris Lane has been given the name Baker Weston Lane.

“On a late Sunday night, our little man shocked us nine days early. Thoughts of my water breaking (in an aggressive, movie-like scenario) and me driving to the hospital in Chris’ truck while wearing only my underwear because my car was out of petrol and Dutton was sleeping have me still chuckling “She continued, giving information on the birth of her child.

Even though Bushnell Lane referred to her as delivering “She claimed that “from the moment he entered this world, he’s been nothing but tranquil and perfect. Extremely hectic, unplanned, and panicky. Welcome to the Baker! We love you!”

The mother of two also changed the text in her Instagram bio to reflect the arrival of her newest joy: “Dutton Walker & Baker Weston.”

On October 16th, Baker was born in Nashville, Tennessee. After Bushnell Lane’s breech baby failed to turn during the last few weeks of her pregnancy, she had to have a cesarean section.

The celebrity uploaded a selfie to her Instagram Story on Friday and stated, “I appreciate all of the prayers and love! We are recovering at home. C-sections are serious business—wow. Baby is fine, and I’m already perspiring at night. With two, life is good. You all are extremely loved.”

She shared a second image of herself cradling her infant baby, writing that she was “very out of it” at the time.

“I was overwhelmed with joy/relief/fear/so many emotions,” she wrote. “Going through this and motherhood makes me feel like I can accomplish anything. I love being their mom.”

Bushnell Lane also made a post praising her 37-year-old husband, a country music performer, and writing, “I couldn’t have done it without him.”

After the birth of his second kid, the ecstatic father previously provided his own update on Instagram.

“Just 8 pounds sweeter in life! Now a family of four!” Lane first added a caption to a family picture “The big bro adores the little guy! I adore our family and am so happy for you, sweetie!”

The couple’s new child joins the couple’s 16-month-old older brother Dutton Walker, who was previously seen meeting his new sibling in a video the family posted earlier this week.

Your brother, I said. They entered the room together, and Lane said to Dutton, who was sporting a “big bro” t-shirt. “You were missed by mama,” Bushnell As her father David recorded, Lane spoke to her older son. Lane then encouraged Dutton to “look at your brother” as he helped Dutton’s sibling onto the bed so they could cuddle.

