Leah Remini and Susan Sarandon are two possible witnesses in Paul trial

In the rape trial against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis, a jury has been chosen.

Opening statements are scheduled to start the trial in New York City.

Haggis, the creator of “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby,” has been charged with raping Haleigh Breest, a publicist, at a movie premiere over ten years ago.

Advertisement

In the rape trial against Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis, a jury has been chosen. Opening statements are scheduled to start the trial in New York City.

Haggis, the creator of “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby,” has been charged with raping Haleigh Breest, a publicist, at a movie premiere over ten years ago. Breest’s case was brought in 2017 in response to the #MeToo movement, which saw an increase in claims of sexual assault against well-known individuals.

Haggis maintains that the 2013 meeting was consensual and that the rape accusation was brought against him in revenge for his decision to quit and later criticize the Church of Scientology.

Breest’s legal team argued that Breast and other witnesses have no affiliation with the church in an effort to prevent Haggis from asserting that Scientology was behind the accusations as retaliation.

They also contended that pursuing that line of defense would divert the jury’s attention away from the specifics of Breest’s charges. However, in September, Judge Sabrina Kraus decided that Haggis could use that defense.

Both the defense and the prosecution questioned potential jurors over their knowledge of the Church of Scientology and the #MeToo movement.

Advertisement

But it wasn’t quite as prominent as it was at the jury selection for Danny Masterson’s rape trial, which is currently taking place in Los Angeles. Danny Masterson is an actor from “That ’70s Show.”

Leah Rimini, the “King of Queens” actress who left Scientology and became a vocal critic, and Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon are among the defendant’s potential witnesses who could be asked to testify, according to the source.

Remini has previously asserted that the accusations of sexual assault against Haggis were the work of Scientology.

Following the jury selection, the attorneys and the court deliberated on a few crucial issues relating to the line of questioning to be directed at potential jurors as well as the role of Scientology in the case.

Also Read Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt starring in movie “Babylon,” "Babylon," which stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in key roles, has...