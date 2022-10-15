Legend Meryl Streep is set to become a grandmother again

Advertisement
Legend Meryl Streep

  • Meryl Streep, a legendary actress in Hollywood, will soon become a grandmother once more because Grace Gummer and her husband Mark Ronson are expecting their first child.
  • Meryl’s daughter revealed the news after displaying her expanding baby bump just a few months after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in August of last year.
  • The pair is “thrilled” to hear about the baby, a source close to Mirror claims.
The pair is “thrilled” to hear about the baby, a source close to Mirror claims. Music producer Mark has “always wanted to be a parent,” they told PageSix. It follows the birth of Meryl’s newborn son by Mamie, her oldest child, in February 2019.

The Uptown Funk chart-topper tweeted an emotional homage to his wife following their anniversary, calling her the “most beautiful human being,” according to Mirror.

On Instagram, he wrote: “I used to think that those who claimed that their spouse was their closest friend were spewing rubbish or that they were some kind abnormality of romantic love. Or perhaps I’ve just wed the most amazing person alive. Happy Anniversary to my sweetheart; you’ve brought me more joy than I could have ever imagined.”

Prior to being married on Mark’s 46th birthday, they had been dating for around a year. After their big day, he wrote on Instagram, “To my dearest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life.

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Relationship & Marriage News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


