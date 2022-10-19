Linda Robson talks about feud rumors with Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield

Schofield after winning the morning team for the fifth consecutive year at the National Television Awards.

The Loose Women star Linda Robson has finally spoken out about the rumors that she is engaged in a conflict with them.

When Holly and Phil were announced as the event’s prize winners, the audience seemed to react negatively, with the Loose Women gang may be among those who weren’t happy for them.

Schofield after winning the This Morning team for the fifth consecutive year at the National Television Awards earlier this month, The Loose Women star Linda Robson has finally spoken out about the rumors that she is engaged in a conflict with them.

When Holly and Phil were announced as the event’s prize winners, the audience seemed to react negatively, with the Loose Women gang may be among those who weren’t happy for them.

Nevertheless, there are rumors that amid the current backlash from Queue-gate, in which Holly and Phil came under fire for allegedly cutting in front of others to see the Queen lying in state, there were even jeers from the crowd.

The day after the celebrity-studded event, Dame Kelly Holmes said she “wasn’t very good” at hiding her regret at not winning an award on Loose Women, while Linda appeared to be more interested in describing how much fun she and her co-stars had getting dressed up for the occasion.

However, almost a week after the National Television Awards, Linda has spoken out about the rumors that she didn’t applaud Holly and Phil, saying there is “no issue” between herself and the This Morning actors.

“We just showed that we were disappointed that we lost, and we are allowed to be disappointed,” Linda explains.

“It wasn’t that we didn’t clap, we were just going ‘oh no, not again, we haven’t won this year. It wasn’t deliberately not clapping them; we were just sad for us,” the star adds.

