Macklemore is reflecting on his journey with new song ‘Faithful’

The 39-year-old Grammy-winning MC’s new song, “Faithful,” was released on Friday and gives fans a glimpse into his past battles with addiction while also honoring the friends he lost when he was younger. The song, which also features NLE Choppa, was written as a result of Macklemore’s experience two years ago with a “familiar darkness I naively thought I had escaped.”

“It’s a personal song for me, reflecting on my struggles with addiction,” he shared in a release. “As long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to be clean, and yet the disease I have is always present, it always follows me. The record explores the presence of addiction in every facet of my life, and how pervasive and insidious it can be.”

The song’s opening line, “Malcolm,” appears to be a reference to Macklemore’s friend Mac Miller, who passed away in September 2018 from an accidental overdose, as he reflects on friendships that ended too soon. He continues to talk about taking medications, confronting his inner demons, and the necessity of “AA” throughout the song. NLE raps about the value of being there for your daughters and the need to think before touching a loaded pistol in what reads like a letter to a friend. Together with his wife Tricia Davis, Macklemore has three children: Sloane, age 7, Colette, age 4, and their son Hugo, who was born last year.

“He brought the song into his world, writing from the perspective of a supportive friend and showing up in a desperate time,” Macklemore shared. “I thought the song would push him out of his comfort zone, but honestly he sounded right at home in the pocket and brought a whole new concept to the record. It’s been refreshing spending some time with him. I’m hella impressed not only by his pen but his perspective on life and quest for spiritual growth.”

The musician previously spoke to PEOPLE earlier this year about his latest relapse, which occurred 12 years after he first began his recovery path in 2008 when his father assisted in getting him into treatment for drug and alcohol misuse.

“It was really painful for both me and my loved ones. I stopped working on it, “He disclosed his 2020 relapse to the news. “My sickness dwells in my thoughts when I have to be calm and still myself. However, I say, “You know what? I don’t need to act like I’m some flawless guy in recovery because I’m not; there is no shame in that.”

Macklemore is pleased with himself for being honest about his path, particularly with his children. He stated that his older daughter has been aware of his rehabilitation journey since she was 3 or 4 years old. “So why would I conceal it? Because of who I am, “said he. She is aware and has been for a while about the sober meetings that Daddy needs to attend.

The release of the singles “Chant” with Tones and I and “Manic” with Windser will be followed by the release of Macklemore’s upcoming studio album, BEN, on March 3.