Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Madison Prewett weds Grant Troutt in a charming Texas ceremony

Madison Prewett weds Grant Troutt in a charming Texas ceremony

Articles
Advertisement
Madison Prewett weds Grant Troutt in a charming Texas ceremony

Madison Prewett weds Grant Troutt

Advertisement
  • Grant Troutt and the 26-year-old ex-Bachelor contestant were married on Saturday in Dallas, Texas, at his parents’ house.
  • In front of 400 friends and family members, including Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Kelley Flanagan, who are favorites on Bachelor Nation, the couple exchanged vows.
  • It couldn’t be more ideal because I’ve always wanted to get married in the fall and we planned a brief engagement.
Advertisement

The man of Madison Prewett’s dreams is now her husband. Grant Troutt and the 26-year-old ex-Bachelor contestant were married in Dallas, Texas, at his parents’ house. In front of 400 friends and family members, including Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Kelley Flanagan, who are favorites on Bachelor Nation, the couple exchanged vows.

Prewett, 26, exclusively reveals the news of the celebration, which was captured on camera by Megan Kay Photography and filmed by The Crakes, saying exclusively, “We chose this site because it’s unique and precious to us and having all our friends and family there meant so a lot.” It couldn’t be more ideal because I’ve always wanted to get married in the fall and we planned a brief engagement.

Three months have passed since Prewett and Troutt’s hastily arranged wedding, which took place only eight months into their relationship. They collaborated with Engaged Events’ Whitney Bailey to design a memorable romantic occasion.

Prewett stressed how important it was for her wedding to be “as distinctive to me as possible,” but she did get some decorating ideas from another Bachelor Nation star.

She says of Gates Gottschalk, who was also present for the ceremony, “Raven Gates Gottschalk also got married in Dallas and we are using the same florist, Something Pretty Florals. “Hers was beautiful, so that was a big source of inspiration for us.”

Prewett hosted a bridal brunch on the day before the wedding on Saturday. The pair also hosted a rehearsal dinner for family and friends on Friday night together with Troutt, a 26-year-old speaker and minister to churches and athletes.

Advertisement

Prewett was getting ready for the big day and was donning a “unique” personalized robe from Victoria’s Secret with her new last name on the back. Before changing into their gowns from The Bar, the bride’s wedding party, which included two maids of honor and six bridesmaids, also wore comfortable cami sets from Victoria’s Secret.

Prewett’s hair was styled by The Habit Salon’s Chrissy Rasmussen, a dependable hairdresser. The reality star claims that she “couldn’t imagine” having anybody else do her hair on her wedding day.

She chose Makeup by Natalie Mas for the job because she enjoys the way the makeup artist always makes her “feel attractive while yet feeling like myself.”

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Madison Prewett (@madiprew)

Advertisement

Also Read

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko dress as Velma and Daphne for Halloween
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko dress as Velma and Daphne for Halloween

Hayley Kiyoko once again wore Velma's spectacles more than ten years after...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Relationship & Marriage News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tommy Lee's wife, responds to criticism of Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary
Tommy Lee's wife, responds to criticism of Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary
Prabhu Deva to be seen in the film
Prabhu Deva to be seen in the film "Wolf"
Eman Suleman's bold pictures have gone viral online
Eman Suleman's bold pictures have gone viral online
Sarah Herron's son passes away in his
Sarah Herron's son passes away in his "dad's arms"
Sidharth Malhotra discloses Kiara Advani's flaws
Sidharth Malhotra discloses Kiara Advani's flaws
Will Smith is all set to star in upcoming travel series
Will Smith is all set to star in upcoming travel series
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story