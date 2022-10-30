Madison Prewett weds Grant Troutt in a charming Texas ceremony

Grant Troutt and the 26-year-old ex-Bachelor contestant were married on Saturday in Dallas, Texas, at his parents’ house.

In front of 400 friends and family members, including Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Kelley Flanagan, who are favorites on Bachelor Nation, the couple exchanged vows.

It couldn’t be more ideal because I’ve always wanted to get married in the fall and we planned a brief engagement.

Prewett, 26, exclusively reveals the news of the celebration, which was captured on camera by Megan Kay Photography and filmed by The Crakes, saying exclusively, “We chose this site because it’s unique and precious to us and having all our friends and family there meant so a lot.” It couldn’t be more ideal because I’ve always wanted to get married in the fall and we planned a brief engagement.

Three months have passed since Prewett and Troutt’s hastily arranged wedding, which took place only eight months into their relationship. They collaborated with Engaged Events’ Whitney Bailey to design a memorable romantic occasion.

Prewett stressed how important it was for her wedding to be “as distinctive to me as possible,” but she did get some decorating ideas from another Bachelor Nation star.

She says of Gates Gottschalk, who was also present for the ceremony, “Raven Gates Gottschalk also got married in Dallas and we are using the same florist, Something Pretty Florals. “Hers was beautiful, so that was a big source of inspiration for us.”

Prewett hosted a bridal brunch on the day before the wedding on Saturday. The pair also hosted a rehearsal dinner for family and friends on Friday night together with Troutt, a 26-year-old speaker and minister to churches and athletes.

Prewett was getting ready for the big day and was donning a “unique” personalized robe from Victoria’s Secret with her new last name on the back. Before changing into their gowns from The Bar, the bride’s wedding party, which included two maids of honor and six bridesmaids, also wore comfortable cami sets from Victoria’s Secret.

Prewett’s hair was styled by The Habit Salon’s Chrissy Rasmussen, a dependable hairdresser. The reality star claims that she “couldn’t imagine” having anybody else do her hair on her wedding day.

She chose Makeup by Natalie Mas for the job because she enjoys the way the makeup artist always makes her “feel attractive while yet feeling like myself.”

