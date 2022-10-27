Mandy Moore posts cute Image of Son Gus “Enjoying His Role as Big Brother”

Gus, the son of Mandy Moore, is enjoying becoming a big brother!

Gus, the son of Mandy Moore, is enjoying becoming a big brother! The 38-year-old This Is Us actress posted a touching photo of Gus, 20 months, cradling his new baby brother Ozzie in his lap and smiling broadly as he gazes tenderly at the child on Wednesday.

Gus is helped by Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith to handle the infant Ozzie, who is snuggly wrapped in a blanket. The couple shared a joint Instagram photo last week announcing the birth of baby Ozzie.

Moore posted the beautiful sibling snapshot to Instagram with the message, “Gus embracing his job as Big Bro.”

Numerous of Moore’s well-known acquaintances commented on the post about the adorable image because they couldn’t help themselves.

Julianne Hough replied, “Heaven wow,” and Matthew Koma added, “Buddies.”

The sweetest, Dave Annable retorted.

Moore announced the arrival of Ottie in a lovely birth announcement on Friday that included a carousel of hospital black-and-white photographs.

“Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” she continued in the caption. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓.”

Moore told a source last month that Gus was “completely ignorant” that he was set to have a sibling, despite the fact that Gus is already demonstrating his abilities as a fantastic big brother.

“I say baby brother all the time and point to my stomach, and he’ll say, ‘Baby brother,’ but he has no idea what’s going on,” she said with a laugh. “His level of awareness of the world is just starting to kick in which maybe is for the best because we won’t have to deal with the innate jealousy that sometimes comes along with bringing a new sibling into the world.”

“We’ll figure out how to best introduce the two of them, but yeah, he has no idea what’s about to hit him,” she added.

