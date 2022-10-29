Maren Morris is embracing being a “lunatic country music person,”

The 32-year-old country singer posted a photograph of a Spirit Halloween costume package that had been photo-shopped with the label “lunatic country music person” and a picture of her on the front.

Just in time for Halloween, Maren Morris is embracing her “lunatic country music person” status and asking her followers to do the same.

The 32-year-old country singer posted a photograph of a Spirit Halloween costume package that had been photo-shopped with the label “lunatic country music person” and a picture of her on the front. The intricacies on the costume are extremely excellent, even though Morris is obviously simply partaking in the latest internet meme fad and the costume isn’t real.

“I didn’t commission this but I do acknowledge it,” she wrote. “Happy Halloween, lunatics.”

The fake outfit, which stands out, “Morris, who is 5’1”, advertises that the ensemble is “child size” and includes a tambourine, inclusive fans, a pickleball paddle, a wig, and “beef with transphobes,” but excludes a tall guy. (Ryan Hurd, her spouse, and the topic of the song “Tall Guys,” is 6’3″) “.) The joke alludes to Morris’s confrontation with Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Kerr Aldean in the public eye. The conservative commentator used the slur against Morris in response to her September appearance with Tucker Carlson of Fox News.

In the midst of the ongoing discussion and efforts to limit access to gender-affirming care, Brittany, 34, made a transphobic remark in an Instagram video, which set off their back-and-forth. At the time, Morris appeared to respond to Aldean’s tweet thanking her “parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy era,” ordering her to “sell your clip-ins and zip it” and branding her an “Insurrection Barbie.”

After his wife, Brittany’s transphobic remarks, Jason Aldean’s publicity company parted ways with him.

Morris wrote the quote on T-shirts and sold them to fans after Aldean flocked to Carlson. This allowed her to raise over $150,000 for the Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program.

“I was like, ‘Oh, here we go.’ But I thought, ‘You know what? This would be really funny on a T-shirt: ‘Lunatic country music person,'” Morris later told the LA Times. “Thank you, Tucker. Was it funny? Sure. But if we can twist it into a charitable cause, let’s do it. Then it just exploded.”

According to the country diva, who told the Times that she doesn’t have any “feelings of sympathy when it comes to individuals being made fun of for questioning their identity, especially kids,” the label of “lunatic” is now a “badge of honor.”

Morris remarked, “I hate feeling like I need to be the hall monitor of country music treating people like humans. “It’s draining. However, there is a really pernicious culture in which individuals feel very comfortable hiding their transphobia, homophobia, and racism behind jokes and never being called out for it. People just start acting that way because it’s become the standard.”

I didn’t commission this but I do acknowledge it. Advertisement Happy Halloween, lunatics. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/dyk5WST7Gy — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 27, 2022

“Since making her comments, Aldean has shared more images of herself modeling clothing that reads “Don’t Tread on Our Kids,” as she questioned what she claimed what the “genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love.” “Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions,” Aldean wrote.

Other celebrities, including Cassadee Pope and Joy Oladokun, also condemned Aldean’s transphobic remarks. Pope questioned why it was so difficult for beauty brand endorsers to recognize “the merits in embracing LGBTQ+ persons in their messaging.”

According to HRC, at least 13 U.S. states have passed anti-LGBTQ legislation, and another 23 states have just initiated similar bills. Many of these laws target transgender children and care that is gender-affirming.

President Joe Biden recently vowed his support for transgender people on Transgender Day of Visibility in March, and he has persisted in pleading with Congress to adopt the Equality Act, which has been overdue.