Marvel postpones numerous films as “Blade” is put on hold

After pre-production for the Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali was suspended, Marvel Studios made some substantial modifications to their release timetable, according to The Collider.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported on October 11 that Marvel Studios is pausing production on the Blade following their two-week separation from director Bassam Tariq. Tariq is still a project executive producer, though.

According to the publication, Marvel is temporarily ceasing production-related activities in Atlanta, where the project was scheduled to begin filming in November, as it looks for a director and further develops the feature.

Ryan Reynolds’ yet-to-be-titled Deadpool 3 has been delayed from its intended September 6, 2024 release date to November 8, 2024.

The much-awaited Fantastic Four movie has been postponed until February 14, 2025, four months after its original release date of November 8, 2024, and taking Deadpool 3’s place. The film’s director, WandaVision director Matt Shakman, was revealed during the D23 expo, but additional information about the undertaking is being well guarded.

The previously scheduled November 7, 2025 date has been changed to May 1, 2026, for the debut of Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Kang Dynasty will still be released on May 2, 2025, as planned. The major character of the plot will be Jonathan Majors’s portrayal of Kang the Conqueror, who made his acting debut in the Loki series as He Who Remains. He will be introduced as a different Kang in the next Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania movie starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, and the tale will continue in Kang Dynasty.

The Kang Dynasty will still be released on May 2, 2025, as planned. Secret Wars, a related crossover event, is currently looking for a qualified director to head what would be a fan-favorite event. As opposed to the previously anticipated interval of just six months between the two projects, this offers both initiatives a year-long hiatus.

