Matthew Perry expresses regret for disparaging Keanu Reeves

Matthew Perry has issued an apology for raising the subject of why Keanu Reeves “walks among us” in his new memoir. Actually, I like Keanu a lot. My error: I just picked a name at random. The “Friends” alum issued an apology in a statement to People on Wednesday.

I ought to have used my real name. Perry implies that he has resentment towards the “John Wick” star in “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” but he doesn’t explain why.

He asks, “Why is it that the original minds like Heath Ledger and River Phoenix pass away, yet Keanu Reeves still lives among us?”

The troubled 53-year-old actor collaborated with Reeves’ closest friend, Phoenix, on his debut film, “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon,” in 1988. They grew close while filming, which made the tragic death of Phoenix from a heroin overdose in 1993 at the age of 23 all the more tragic.

In his book, published Nov. 1, Perry writes, “River was a gorgeous man inside and out – too wonderful for this world, it turned out.” “The guys that fall tend to always be the truly talented guys.”

The “Whole Nine Yards” actor mentions Reeves, 58, once again when talking about the 1997 passing of Chris Farley, a friend he made while working together on the 1988 comedy “Almost Heroes.”

When I learned, I “punched a hole through the wall of Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room,” he claims. “Keanu Reeves is here with us.”

Perry’s criticism of the “Speed” star sparked online discussion, with stars like Lynda Carter defending Reeves on Twitter.

“Go ahead… Like one of those frozen cakes, Keanu Reeves is. Nobody dislikes him,” the 71-year-old “Wonder Woman” actor tweeted.