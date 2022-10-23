Matthew Perry recalls that Jennifer Aniston criticized him for abusing alcohol

In spite of his troubles with sobriety, Matthew Perry thanked Jennifer Aniston for being a supportive friend.

The actor, who recently admitted he “almost” died from extensive drug use, claimed that during the height of his success, his “Friends” co-star confronted him about his terrifying drug and alcohol usage.

The “Fools Rush In” actor acknowledged in the same interview that he also had “a full quart of vodka,” “Methadone, Xanax,” and “55 Vicodin a day.

In spite of his troubles with sobriety, Matthew Perry thanked Jennifer Aniston for being a supportive friend. The actor, who recently admitted he “almost” died from extensive drug use, claimed that during the height of his success, his “Friends” co-star confronted him about his terrifying drug and alcohol usage.

We know you’re drinking, Aniston reportedly informed Perry in a preview for his interview with Diane Sawyer, which airs on October 28.

She was the one that reached out the most, the 53-year-old said, adding, “Imagine how scary a time it was. She has my sincere gratitude for that.

The actor’s colon ruptured at the age of 49 due to opioid usage, which was caused by widespread drug abuse.

Perry initially claimed he had a “gastrointestinal perforation,” but in actuality, he spent five months in the hospital, including two weeks in a coma, and was required to use a colostomy bag for nine months after being informed he had “a 2 percent chance to live” by physicians.

“I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that,” he told in a separate interview.

The actor made the decision to become sober and find therapy after having to wear a colostomy bag for almost a year to hold feces.

He said to the source, “Having one was very awful because they break all the time.

“The next time you think about taking OxyContin, just imagine having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life,” Perry recalled his therapist saying. I slid through a small window that then opened, saying, “I no longer want OxyContin.”

In his newly released biography “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” which comes out on November 1 and is written by Perry, who is now sober, he frankly discusses his protracted fight with addiction.

