Mel B of the Spice Girls and Rory McPhee have been dating for three years

Mel B of the Spice Girls and Rory McPhee have been dating

Soon, Melanie “Mel B” Brown will make her way to the altar!

He proclaimed his love for her and his desire to spend the rest of his life with her.

Brown formerly dated Eddie Murphy, with whom she had a 15-year-old daughter named Angel Iris.

Advertisement

Soon, Melanie “Mel B” Brown will make her way to the altar! The 47-year-old Spice Girls star spoke candidly about her recent engagement to her boyfriend of three years, hair stylist Rory McPhee, on Celebrity Gogglebox in the UK on Friday.

Brown cuddled up to her friend, comedian Ruby Wax, who questioned her about the engagement, wearing her trademark animal print.

He proclaimed his love for her and his desire to spend the rest of his life with her. Brown recalled the incident before mentioning that McPhee, 36, proposed to Brown while they were on vacation in Berkshire.

“There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers,” she added to Wax.

On his Instagram page, McPhee, who collaborated with Brown on this season of The Masked Singer, frequently shares hairstyles he recommends to his now-fiancée.

When PEOPLE asked for comment, Brown’s aides did not immediately answer.

Advertisement

Phoenix Chi, a 23-year-old daughter of the pop artist and Jimmy Gulzar, whom she was formerly married to from 1998 to 2000, is their only child. From 2007 to 2017, Brown was also wed to Stephen Belafonte, with whom he shared custody of their 10-year-old daughter Madison.

Brown formerly dated Eddie Murphy, with whom she had a 15-year-old daughter named Angel Iris.

When Brown’s daughters couldn’t recognize their famous mother’s own music in July, Brown and her daughters shared a humorous exchange on Instagram.

Madison first thought the singer of the Spice Girls’ 1997 smash song “Who Do You Think You Are” was Lady Gaga before joking that it was Adele as she read the lyrics to her girls.

Regarding Spice Girl songs, Brown captioned one of the Instagram videos, “My kids have no idea.

However, as Brown began to sing additional words, Angel encouraged Madison to sing the following phrase. When Angel, at last, understood the solution, she shouted, “It’s you, it’s the Spice Girls!” as Madison grinned.

Advertisement

She captioned the subsequent video with a cheeky emoji and said, “So spice ladies may have sold over 100 million records, but I think I need to buy one more CD for my kids.”

Also Read Hilary Swank shares her experience with pregnancy morning sickness Swank and their husband Philip Schneider announced their twin pregnancy earlier this...