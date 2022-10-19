Netflix is losing the battle for viewership in the streaming

British viewers are choosing other OTT services like Paramount+, Prime Video, and Disney+

Over Netflix, which is why Netflix is still having trouble in the UK.

With its recently launched £4.99 Basic with Ads bundle, which will launch in the UK on November 3 and bring in a fresh influx of users, Netflix is placing its bets.

In the third quarter, Paramount+, Prime Video, and Disney+ recruited the great majority of new subscribers (29.4%, 24.6%, and 17.5%, respectively), while Netflix only attracted 2.1%, according to data from Kanter Worldpanel quoted in the story.

In a very competitive industry, Netflix loyalty has generally held up very well, but Sunnebo noted that churn rates are starting to increase.

“But getting new members is where Netflix is truly having trouble. Netflix needs to win new consumers, not only manage to stop them leaving.”

