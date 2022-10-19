Olivia Wilde discusses her motivation for fighting misogyny in Hollywood

In a recent speech at Elle’s Women in Hollywood conference

Olivia Wilde spoke out against misogyny and oppression in Hollywood and urged women to “keep fighting through the hellfire.”

Olivia showed up at the event hours after Jason Sudeikis and Olivia’s ex-nanny made false charges

Olivia showed up at the event hours after Jason Sudeikis and Olivia’s ex-nanny made “false charges” against them, which they vehemently denied.

“Let’s face it, it’s not always easy to keep going,” said the actress.

She continued, “Sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and says, ‘Good night, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living.’”

The actress however explained that she felt “motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire”.

“It often takes the form of a tight grip of your shoulders and an intense stare into your eyes and a defiant, ‘Do not let them (expletive) with you,’” commented the 38-year-old.

“I was an actress who started producing and then finally got the confidence to start directing,” Olivia said, reflecting on her experience directing Don’t Worry Darling. “And I wouldn’t have begun any of it at all if I know Twitter would be invented.”

The Rush star said, “You are not a woman in Hollywood until you’ve requested to be forced into a medically induced coma until your press tour is completed,” in reference to the press tour for her directorial debut film.

She said, “Until then, you are merely a woman living in or near the Hollywood area”

