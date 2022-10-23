Olivia Wilde’s nanny reveals Florence Pugh and Harry Styles had feelings first

According to Genaro, Sudeikis told her that “Flo was f-king Harry and she had a boyfriend,” according to a video she posted.

Wilde and her ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis jointly criticized the nanny in a statement following the nanny’s exposé. “

The Brightstar was upset that Wilde, who directed the movie, and Styles, who played her co-star, were having an affair on the Palm Springs setting.

Advertisement

The main subject of discussion is the precise reason Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde broke up. Well, Pugh did date Harry Styles before that, according to claims made by Wilde’s former babysitter.

In a stunning interview with the Daily Mail last week, the nanny made the accusations. Page Six received confirmation of Erika Genaro’s name from sources after TMZ identified her as the nanny.

According to Genaro, Sudeikis told her that “Flo was f-king Harry and she had a boyfriend,” according to a video she posted. Pugh and Zach Braff split up earlier this year.

Wilde and her ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis jointly criticized the nanny in a statement following the nanny’s exposé.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple — who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6.

“Her now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends, and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Advertisement

As previously reported, Pugh and Wilde had a falling out during the filming of “Don’t Worry Darling,” according to multiple sources. The Britstar was upset that Wilde, who directed the movie, and Styles, who played her co-star, were having an affair on the Palm Springs setting.

We were told by an insider in the business, “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over one other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she initially hooked up with Harry,” that this did not go over well with Flo.

Pugh declined to participate in the film’s promotion and later went to a tense screening at the Venice Film Festival last month.

Wilde hasn’t stopped praising Pugh, but Pugh hasn’t said anything yet.

Wilde reiterated her rejection of the hostility between her and Pugh in an interview with Elle magazine for their Women in Hollywood series, calling the claims “untruths.”

She praised Pugh’s acting, saying, “She’s very giving in every scene. She improves the lives of others around her. We didn’t sign up for a reality show, Florence said, which was a really good observation.

Advertisement

“And I love that she put it that way because it’s as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you’re selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves. No, that’s actually not part of the job description. Never was.”

Also Read Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty fragrance perfume is back for the holidays Fenty Eau de Parfum ($140), which Rihanna debuted as her first perfume...