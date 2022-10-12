Paris Hilton claims that she was sexually assaulted at a Utah school “late at night”

Holly Willoughby recalls a terrifying incident from her childhood
The terrifying episode in Holly Willoughby's life that she has disclosed is...
Paris Hilton acknowledges that she experienced sexual assault while she was a student. The American socialite stated she received “medical examinations” at her Utah school in a New York Times article that appeared on Tuesday.
“Very late at night, this would be around like 3 or 4 in the morning, they would take myself and other girls into this room and they would perform medical exams,” Hilton claimed.
She further added that it “wasn’t even with a doctor” but rather “it was a couple of different staff members who would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us.”
The 41-year-old continued: “And I don’t know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor. And it was really scary, and it’s something that I really had blocked out for many years.”
“But it’s coming back all the time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse,” declares Paris.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.