Paris Hilton claims that she was sexually assaulted at a Utah school “late at night”

Paris Hilton acknowledges that she experienced sexual assault while she was a student.

The American socialite stated she received “medical examinations” at her Utah school in a New York Times article that appeared on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old continued: “And I don’t know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor.

Advertisement

Paris Hilton acknowledges that she experienced sexual assault while she was a student. The American socialite stated she received “medical examinations” at her Utah school in a New York Times article that appeared on Tuesday.

“Very late at night, this would be around like 3 or 4 in the morning, they would take myself and other girls into this room and they would perform medical exams,” Hilton claimed.

She further added that it “wasn’t even with a doctor” but rather “it was a couple of different staff members who would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us.”

The 41-year-old continued: “And I don’t know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor. And it was really scary, and it’s something that I really had blocked out for many years.”

“But it’s coming back all the time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse,” declares Paris.

Also Read Holly Willoughby recalls a terrifying incident from her childhood The terrifying episode in Holly Willoughby's life that she has disclosed is...