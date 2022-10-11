Penn’s mother Eileen Ryan died at the age of 94

Sean Penn, Chris Penn, and composer Michael Penn’s mother, actor Eileen Ryan, has passed away.

Sean Penn, Chris Penn, and composer Michael Penn’s mother, actor Eileen Ryan, has passed away. She was 94.

Michael posted a picture of Ryan on Twitter along with the terrible news.

“We lost mom yesterday,” Michael tweeted.

The daughter of dentist Amerigo Giuseppe Annucci and Nurse Rose Isabel, Ryan was born in New York on October 16, 1927. She first met Leo Penn in 1957 while attending rehearsals for the play “Iceman Cometh.” A few months later, they got married, and they were together for 41 years until Leo passed away in 1998.

In 1986’s “At Close Range,” Ryan played Sean and Chris’ grandmother. She also had an appearance in 1995’s “The Crossing Guard,” which Sean both directed and wrote. Additionally, she appeared in guest roles on a number of television shows, including “Goodyear Playhouse,” “Studio One,” “The Detectives,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Outlaws,” “Bonanza,” “Matlock,” “NYPD Blue,” and “Men of a Certain Age.”

Ryan’s final on-screen appearance was in Rules Don’t Apply with Warren Beatty (2016).

