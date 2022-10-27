Phoebe Bridgers recalls her “really safe” abortion from a year ago  

Phoebe Bridgers uses her platform to promote access to and legalization of abortion.

Phoebe Bridgers uses her platform to promote access to and legalization of abortion. The 28-year-old “Kyoto” singer discussed her personal abortion from a year ago in her October Teen Vogue cover story, as well as how the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion has motivated her to speak up against injustices.

She lashed out against America, “F— that s—, f— it.” Like all these pointless mothers—ers telling us what to do with our f—ing bodies,

Bridgers clarified that she didn’t want the Supreme Court ruling to discourage women from taking care of their bodies and selves.

“Don’t let anybody freak you out about an abortion,” the musician told the outlet. “Because unless you’re doing it in an unsafe way, there are resources for you if you’re trying to get one — and you should f—ing have one, for whatever reason.”

“It’s super safe,” she added while reflecting on her own experience. “Shout-out to Planned Parenthood. I was very held during it.”

Bridgers also acknowledged that many people find it very challenging to access reproductive healthcare services as a result of Roe’s repeal, which is why she is appreciative of all the organizations that have stepped up to support facilitating easier access across the nation.

“I just think middle-class, upper-class white people are always gonna have access to health care and abortion, whether it’s through flying [to another state] or even access to f—ing organizations,” she told the outlet. “It’s just so much harder for the people that it was already hard for, so I like the organizations that are making life easier for those people.”

The four-time Grammy nominee disclosed earlier this year in a post on her Instagram Story that she underwent an abortion in October 2021.

When she was on tour in October of last year, Bridgers said, “I had an abortion.” “I visited Planned Parenthood and was given the abortion pill there. It was simple. That kind of accessibility is due to everyone.” Additionally, she included a link to “a long list of sites you can pay to right now” in order to support abortions in states where the practice is not legally accessible.

Bridgers has long advocated for access to abortion. She released a cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” last October and sold it on Bandcamp with all proceeds going to Texas Abortion Funds, a donation website that distributes the money among ten different organizations that assist people in the state in getting abortions. This was in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott signing a law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

When the song was released, she posted on Instagram, “This one’s for Greg Abbott.”

