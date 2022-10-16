Pierce Brosnan discusses the “dumb statement” that cost him a titular role

Advertisement
  • When Brosnan went to audition for the role of Batman in the Tim Burton-directed movie, he was already a well-known celebrity.
  • I recall making a foolish comment to Tim Burton.
  • Michael Keaton finally won the part, which he went on to reprise in 1992’s “Batman Returns.”
Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan, who expertly made the transition from television stardom to movie superstardom, has disclosed a hiccup in his illustrious playing career where, in his opinion, a careless remark may have cost him a significant and repeat job.

Sources claim that when Brosnan went to audition for the role of Batman in the Tim Burton-directed movie, he was already a well-known celebrity. The actor admitted during a recent interview on “The Tonight Show” that he believed a light joke may help him land the part.

“I recall making a foolish comment to Tim Burton. He told Jimmy Fallon, “you know I can’t understand [why] any man would wear his underpants outside of his trousers,’ but there you go… the greatest man got the job.

Michael Keaton finally won the part, which he went on to reprise in 1992’s “Batman Returns.” In “The Flash,” which Warner Bros. will release in theatres on June 23, 2023, and in “Batgirl,” which the studio will no longer release, he reprised the role.

While Brosnan missed the boat on playing Batman, things didn’t go too terribly for him either because he ended up playing James Bond instead, a character he portrayed four times in all between 1995 and 2002 and in which he is still regarded by some as the ideal 007.

