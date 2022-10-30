Prince Jackson claims that his father Michael is still “very much in his music”

The 25-year-old son of the late King of Pop spoke candidly about how much he misses his father after losing him more than ten years ago

Michael Jackson’s son Prince is honoring his father’s legacy. The 25-year-old son of the late King of Pop spoke candidly about how much he misses his father after losing him more than ten years ago during the Thriller Night Halloween Party event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the legendary album and single on Friday night.

“I think about him every day,” Prince told PEOPLE. “There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel parents teach their children [about], so without that, there’s some confusion there. And also, it’s a big legacy to uphold, you know? It would be great if I knew how he would like it to be upheld. So, in that way, I think about him every day.”

Prince, the eldest of Michael’s three children, said that he frequently listens to his father’s music and added, “His music reflects so much of his personality and who he is. I was talking to someone about it, but his hands are probably what I miss the most about him. He had enormously large, powerful hands. They were nice but firm. It’s difficult to describe.”

In an effort to collect money for their foundations, the Heal Los Angeles Foundation and the DeeDee Jackson Foundation, the Jackson family has been holding the Halloween event every year.

“We have different focuses in our missions, but we’re essentially here to heal the community in whatever way that we can,” Prince told news of the non-profits.

Other members of the Jackson family Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson, as well as family friend Chris Tucker, were among the famous guests present that evening.

Later in the celebration, the first-ever “Man in the Mirror” Award, which honours important people who use their positions for good, was given to Tucker, 51, and Steve Harvey. Harvey, 65, sent a video to the Jackson family to congratulate them for the distinction even though he couldn’t attend due to a schedule difficulty.

The Jackson family and fans are commemorating the 40th anniversary of the publication of Michael’s best-selling album of all time, Thriller, and the song of the same name, making this year’s event extra memorable.

“It is such an honor,” Prince explained of paying tribute to his dad’s music. “Like, you could feel the electricity in the air. I wasn’t born when Thriller came out, I remember the 25th anniversary, so for me to be here on this platform, able to celebrate my father and his achievements, there’s nothing like it. There’s really nothing like it.”