Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford’s Kids were present at the Casamigos Halloween

The entire Gerber-Crawford family had a great time at a glamorous Casamigos Tequila Halloween party on Friday in Beverly Hills, California.

Cindy Crawford dressed in a western-inspired outfit and went out to spend the occasion with her family.

With his lifelong friends George Clooney and Mike Meldman, Rande co-founded the tequila company.

Advertisement

Hollywood is in the thick of the spooky season! The entire Gerber-Crawford family had a great time at a glamorous Casamigos Tequila Halloween party on Friday in Beverly Hills, California.

Cindy Crawford dressed in a western-inspired outfit and went out to spend the occasion with her family. She completed the image with an extravagant choker necklace and undone hairstyle while wearing brown leather boots, a leather corset top, and a lacy white dress.

The celebration was hosted by Rande Gerber, a co-founder of Casamigos, and was supported by Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber, two of her children.

In a couple’s costume, Rande, 60, joined his wife, who was dressed as a frontierswoman and wore a cowboy outfit to match. A cap and a gun holster were also part of his outfit. On social media, Crawford, 56, shared some behind-the-scenes photographs of their glam squad creating their makeovers.

Kaia, on the other hand, had a slicked-back haircut and a black latex suit featuring elements from the Matrix. The 21-year-old actress from American Horror Stories finished the ensemble with a pair of sunglasses.

While his girlfriend, Lexi Wood, dressed as Wilma, Presley, 23, dressed as Fred Flinstone. The pair shared a number of photos of their Halloween outfits on Instagram, showcasing his understated, patterned orange matching piece and her daring, midriff-baring white one.

Advertisement

The family has worn numerous themed group and partner costumes over the years, always going all out for Halloween.

With his lifelong friends George Clooney and Mike Meldman, Rande co-founded the tequila company. In 2020, when the lavish costume party was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Rande talked to the news.

“We [usually] go all out with hair, makeup, costumes, and accessories,” Gerber said at the time. “It’s always fun and appropriate for that one night a year. We have done everything from Marilyn Manson and Courtney Love, Kid Rock and Pam Anderson to Amy Winehouse and Pete Doherty and others.”

For 24 years, Crawford and Rande have been wed. In 2017, Kaia agreed to become the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, following in her mother’s highly fashionable footsteps. The agreement represented the 16-year-first old’s significant beauty campaign. Presley also makes a living modeling.