Ricky Gervais continues to host the Golden Globes award ceremony

Once more, Ricky Gervais criticizes the Golden Globes.
Gervais, who is known for his snide remarks, reposted a video after a Twitter user requested it “if you want [Gervais] will host the Golden Globes again in 2023.”
2020 marked the end of the British comedian’s last hosting gig. The After Life defended his no-nonsense hosting style in a statement to the Guardian.
“Do I pander to the 200 billionaires in the room or the 200 million people at home sitting in their [underwear] drinking beer who aren’t winning awards, who aren’t billionaires?” he said. “It’s a no-brainer for a comedian. I’m a jester. I play to the other peasants in the mud. I wasn’t going in terribly. Think of the things I could have said… Think of the (expletive) terrible things I could have joked about. It’s off the charts — It’s. Off. The. Charts — the terrible things I could say.”
The 61-year-old tweet was posted after a backlash over the Hollywood Foreign Press’ lack of diversity. However, the group has pledged to be inclusive after agreeing to a one-year broadcasting deal with a channel.
On January 10, 2023, the Golden Globes will be presented.
