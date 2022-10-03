Rihanna celebrates her boyfriend’s Rocky 34th birthday

Pop star Rihanna celebrated the 34th birthday of her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

RiRi, who gave birth to her first child with her husband in May, stunned everyone with her glitzy look in a glam black dress as she exited the celebration at Olivetta in Los Angeles.

The daring dress, which featured a daring thigh-high split and sheer skirt, allowed Rihanna to show off her legs.

Advertisement

Pop star Rihanna celebrated the 34th birthday of her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. RiRi, who gave birth to her first child with her husband in May, stunned everyone with her glitzy look in a glam black dress as she exited the celebration at Olivetta in Los Angeles.

The daring dress, which featured a daring thigh-high split and sheer skirt, allowed Rihanna to show off her legs.

The provocative thigh-high split and low neckline highlighted her incredible body.

The celebrity has had a week to remember since she revealed she would take the stage on February 12 for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old and her creative team are considering a list of close to 50 potential performers to join her onstage for her 12 to 15-minute stint at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.

According to sources who spoke with the publication, she can perform onstage with anyone with whom she has ever worked.

Advertisement

She was reportedly working on her long-delayed ninth studio album with Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers), as they were seen entering a Manhattan recording studio on Monday night.

In May, Rihanna and her partner started their parenting journey together, but they haven’t yet shared the baby’s name or photo.

Also Read Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham draw attention in the same costumes Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made a statement in their coordinated outfits...