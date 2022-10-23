Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty fragrance perfume is back for the holidays

Advertisement
  • Fenty Eau de Parfum ($140), which Rihanna debuted as her first perfume in 2021, has twice sold out since its release.
  • The fragrance blends sweet and spicy tones with key notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, and Bulgarian rose.
  • It is inspired by places Rihanna has visited.
 Prepare to decorate the house with Fenty. Fenty Eau de Parfum ($140), which Rihanna debuted as her first perfume in 2021, has twice sold out since its release.

However, the Bad Gals have just released a special gift bundle ($140) that includes a limited-edition Fenty scarf wrapped around the brand’s iconic amber-colored container in addition to replenishing the fragrance.

The fragrance blends sweet and spicy tones with key notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, and Bulgarian rose. It is inspired by places Rihanna has visited.

The “Love on the Brain” singer previously stated during a press conference that she wanted “a rich hue that really represented both genders from across all walks of life,” therefore the color of the brand’s bottles is also significant.

“Brown is my favorite color,” she continued at the time. “Brown is who I am. Brown is where I come from. If I’m going to make a fragrance that represents me, even the body language of the bottle needs to marry that. So, I wanted something brown, but also transparent — so you could see the liquid and the fragrance you’re about to experience.”

The scarves, which serve as both present wrap and accessories, now seem to have been chosen in the same color.

Rihanna appears to have a busy holiday season ahead of her, with the release of her anticipated Super Bowl halftime show in February and the release of her undoubtedly star-studded Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 in November.

However, fans may check “smelling like Rihanna” off their holiday wishlists even though they might not be able to listen to new music just yet.

