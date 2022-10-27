Rock legend Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive

The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s agent informed us on Wednesday that the news was incorrectly reported on the basis of a false anonymous tip.

There is a tonne of false information being spread. Page Six can confirm that Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive and well despite a report to the contrary.

He’s alive. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s agent informed us on Wednesday that the news was incorrectly reported on the basis of a false anonymous tip.

The information that Lewis had died on Wednesday at his home in Memphis was wrongly released by the source.

The rumors probably started since the adored musician had recently struggled with health difficulties.

Jerry Lee Lewis was eventually admitted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, according to the post from October 19. Due to sickness, the great Jerry Lee was unable to attend the ceremony. Hank Williams Jr. gave Jerry Lee an award that his old friend Kris Kristofferson graciously accepted on his behalf. Kris and his wife Lisa were kind enough to go to Memphis to personally present Jerry Lee with the award.

In a message to his followers, Lee said, “I write to you now from my sick bed, rather than being able to convey my ideas in person, with sincere grief and disappointment.

“I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today – I’ve looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year. My sincerest apologies to all of you for missing this fine event, but I hope to see you all soon.”

With the success of “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” in 1957, Lee made his musical debut.

He became well-known for his piano playing and frequently performed with other rock musicians like Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley.