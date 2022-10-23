Rosie McClelland’s response to the pregnancy news of Cousin Sophia Grace

When Rosie McClelland learned that her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee was expecting her first child, she reacted.

When Rosie McClelland learned that her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee was expecting her first child, she reacted. Words are inadequate to convey the emotion of being together forever. Following the announcement of the news by her cousin in a YouTube video, McClelland, 16, posted a picture of herself hugging Brownlee, 19, via his Instagram Story on Saturday, October 22.

“So eager for this next chapter,” the “Safe In Your Love” singer said, “here for you will buy milk, and watch the kids, but I don’t think I can change a diaper just yet love you so much.”

Her cousin retweeted the encouraging picture and added, “love you,” along with an infinity sign.

At the ages of 8 and 5, respectively, Brownlee and McClelland achieved fame after their YouTube cover of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” went viral. The little girls were chosen to serve as child journalists for The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, where they attended several red carpets wearing tutus and tiaras.

In her pregnancy announcement, Brownlee reminded followers that she is an adult even if she first gained prominence as a young child.

The Englishwoman, who was sitting in front of pink and blue balloons on Saturday, said in a video, “I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant.” I am currently 21 weeks along, and the reason I waited so long to tell you is that I always want to make sure that everything is perfect and that everything is safe.”

She added: “I was very shocked when I first found out, [and] I’ve got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it. I can’t wait to share this journey with you [on my channel].”

The “Little Things” singer is due in early 2023. Brownlee did not identify the father.

The video soon gained notoriety and entered YouTube’s Top 10 videos. The former child star thanked fans for their supportive comments on Instagram on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, Brownlee sent a message to Instagram saying, “Just wanted to express a huge Thankyou [sic] to all of you for all of your love and support on my latest video.” I really appreciate all of your kind remarks, and even though I don’t respond to each one, I make sure to read them all.

Brownlee and McClellan have kept up their performance since becoming internet sensations, putting out a number of solo songs while still young. Before the end of her talk show’s season in May, they reconnected with Ellen Degeneres.

