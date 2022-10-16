Rust: Crew members disagreed about whether to continue filming

The ‘Rust’ deal, which will allow filming to restart on the Spaghetti Western starring Alec Baldwin, has sparked a range of emotions among the cast and crew.

While some team members have stated they won’t be working on the project again, others have backed the choice.

The producers, which included Baldwin, reportedly agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit launched by Hutchins’ husband, Matthew and declared their intention to finish the movie in memory of Hutchins.

Advertisement

The ‘Rust’ deal, which will allow filming to restart on the Spaghetti Western starring Alec Baldwin, has sparked a range of emotions among the cast and crew.

While some team members have stated they won’t be working on the project again, others have backed the choice.

More than a year after Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while she was preparing for a scene at a location outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, the producers have said that they intend to resume filming in January.

The producers, which included Baldwin, reportedly agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit launched by Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, and declared their intention to finish the movie in memory of Hutchins.

The production allegedly used shortcuts in order to save money, endangering the crew in the process. And other crew members admitted that they did feel unsafe and had no plans to return. The district attorney is still looking into the matter and might still bring charges. There are still three open legal lawsuits.

Variety adds that an eight-day hearing on set safety infractions is anticipated to take place in April before the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Review Commission.

Advertisement

The production company is contesting the state agency’s finding that it disregarded set safety and industry firearms regulations. Additionally, a $136,793 fine imposed on it is being contested.

Also Read Issa Rae criticizes Hollywood’s efforts to preserve Ezra Miller’s career after several arrests Issa Rae, an American actor, and comedian slammed Hollywood for supporting Ezra...