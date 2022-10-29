Ryan Murphy responds to ‘Dahmer’s criticism says “We researched for a very long time”

Ryan Murphy is supporting Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story following fan backlash. “

I don’t see how they can do that,” Shirley Hughes — the mother of Tony Hughes, who was killed by Dahmer in 1991 — told The Guardian earlier this month. “

“One of the victims Errol Lindsey’s relatives, Eric Perry, tweeted his opinions on the play”

“It’s something that we researched for a very long time,” the Glee showrunner, 56, said at a Dahmer event in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 27, per The Hollywood Reporter. “And we, over the course of the three, three and a half years when we were really writing it, working on it, we reached out to 20 — around 20 of the victims’ families and friends trying to get input, trying to talk to people and not a single person responded to us in that process.”

He added: “So we relied very, very heavily on our incredible group of researchers who … I don’t even know how they found a lot of this stuff. But it was just, like, a night and day effort to us trying to uncover the truth of these people.”

The Netflix documentary Dahmer, which followed serial killer Jeffery Dahmer’s horrific acts from 1978 to 1991, when he murdered 17 men, made its debut in September. The limited series stars Molly Ringwald, Richard Jenkins, Niecy Nash, and Evan Peters.

Despite the series’ goal of exposing Dahmer’s crimes, people criticized it for focusing mainly on his life and how it portrayed the victims. The Netflix series, according to a number of victims’ families, dramatized the facts.

“They don’t notify families when they do this. It’s all public record, so they don’t have to notify (or pay!) anyone,” he claimed on September 22. “My family found out when everyone else did. “So when they say they’re doing this ‘with respect to the victims’ or ‘honoring the dignity of the families,’ no one contacts them. My cousins wake up every few months at this point with a bunch of calls and messages and they know there’s another Dahmer show. It’s cruel.”

Producer and director Paris Barclay of Scream Queens believes that the drama was done with respect for individuals who were harmed by the crimes.

“We really want it to be about celebrating these victims,” Barclay said on Thursday. “When Tony writes ‘I won’t disappear on that last card, that’s what this show is about. It’s about making sure these people are not erased by history and that they have a place and that they’re recognized and that they were important and that they lived full lives. And they came from all sorts of different places, but they were real people.”

He continued: “They weren’t just numbers. They weren’t just pictures on billboards and telephone poles. They were real people with loving families, breathing, living, and hoping. That’s what we wanted it to be about.”