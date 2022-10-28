Advertisement
Edition: English
Sarah Jessica Parker shares a collection of his son's photos

  • And in a flash… A 20-year-old is in Sarah Jessica Parker’s hands.
  • All the emotions I had ever experienced were stronger, more vivid, and deeper.
  • James was seen outdoors playing in one of the images, and in another, he was getting ready to blow out the candle on a donut.
The Hocus Pocus actress celebrated her son James Wilkie Broderick’s 20th birthday by posting a carousel of old photos of him with her husband Matthew Broderick.

The plates shifted, she wrote in the caption of the October 28 Instagram image. “All the emotions I had ever experienced were stronger, more vivid, and deeper. The kaleidoscope is spinning right now with all the memories. In all the beautiful forms, developments, and viewpoints you have infused into our lives.”

“Happy birthday, my son,” she continued. I adore you a lot.

James was seen outdoors playing in one of the images, and in another, he was getting ready to blow out the candle on a donut.

In addition to his mother’s birthday greetings, James also received gifts from her famous pals, like Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen, who commented, “JW, happy birthday! Like yesterday, I think.”

Ali Wentworth, an actress, said, “Oh happy birthday to the amazing @jwbr0derick,” Jessica Seinfeld, a cookbook author, added. I adore each and every one of my family. @jwbr0derick!”

Although Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Sarah and Matthew’s 13-year-old twin girls, are normally kept out of the public eye, James attended an event honoring the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor’s Haute Living cover in June.

 

