Scarlett Johansson recently got candid and opened up about her “bizarre” scene

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson discussed her “bizarre” on-screen sex with Joaquin Phoenix in the 2013 romance science fiction film “Her.”

In the film “Her,” Johansson plays an artificial intelligence operating system that was created to serve the needs of a lonely writer, played by Phoenix, and they forge an unusual bond.

Johansson allegedly discussed how disgusting it was to hear her perform a fake orgasm on set during Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. Phoenix struggled to record the audio for their sex scenes in Spike Jonze’s film, the Academy Award nomi

“You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like having a fake orgasm,” she pointed out.

“The “Black Widow” actor began by saying, “I remember we came in that day. I’ve turned into that actor who’s like, ‘Let’s get dirty.'” I must do it because if I don’t, I’ll be terrified. As we attempt to complete one take with Joaquin, he seems to be losing it. He muttered, “I can’t do it.”

She talked about how Samantha Morton, who she replaced for the voice role in the film, had already recorded the complete production but that some scenes needed to be recorded again.

He was upset, according to Johansson. “He had already [filmed the scene], he had done it in person, and now he was with me in this strange theatre, and I’m in this box, and he was like staring at me, and the lights are low, and Spike is there… it was so bizarre.”

Before filming the sex scene, Shepard asked whether Johansson and Johansson had any cocktails to give them a little liquid courage. We most certainly did not have cocktails, she said. “I was good. Joaquin was not; in fact, he was so furious, “She said.

