Shania Twain announces her album, “Queen of Me,” and tour

You guys, the queen of country pop is returning! Shania Twain revealed on Friday morning that her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, will be released on February 3. She will also start a 49-date globe tour!

Beginning on April 28 in Spokane, Washington, the Queen of Me tour will take her to significant cities in both North America and Europe. On some occasions, she’ll be joined onstage by Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, BRELAND, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton.

“I am unbelievably excited to announce Queen of Me – the new album and tour,” the 57-year-old “You’re Still the One” singer wrote on Instagram.

“These days, I’m feeling very comfortable in my own skin — and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic, and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!”

“I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I’m ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you, and have a kick-ass night out with you!” she continued. “This one’s gonna be a big party — no inhibitions, no conditions, let’s get a little out of line!!”

She concluded, “I’ll be Queen of Me – you be Queen of YOU! 👑”

The music video for Twain’s first song in five years, “Waking Up Dreaming,” was released in September.

The song was the five-time Grammy Award winner’s first official single since 2017 and her debut for her new label, Republic Nashville, a branch of Republic Records.

“I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville,” Twain said in a statement. “I’m honored and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly.”

The song’s cover art has Twain with a cowboy hat, vibrant boots, a white shirt knotted around her waist, and seemingly nothing else. She later opened out to The Sun about the decision to go topless.

