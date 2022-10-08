T.J. Miller gives a startling explanation for why he won’t be appearing in Deadpool 3

Weasel’s best friend in the first two Deadpool films, played by T.J. Miller, explained why he won’t be playing the character.

Miller recently made an appearance on The Adam Carolla Show and related a story from the Deadpool shoot.

He continued to say in the interview that Reynolds “hates him” and that he changed after becoming “very famous.

Reynolds’ “handsome visage” was obscured in Deadpool, he said, which was fortunate because it prevented fans from being “distracted” from his hilarious performance by his nice looks.

“I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, things kind of changed. … I don’t know, would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. But I’ve said that about Michael Bay and now we’re friends and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different. And Michael Bay worked on a movie with Ryan Reynolds also and so he has a very specific opinion of Ryan Reynolds and that was a good part of our last conversation…”

Miller was questioned by Carola as to whether he knew the reason Reynolds despised him or whether he had confronted Reynolds about what had transpired. Miller continued by telling a story.

“I sort of wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool and I think it’s weird that he hates me. I think some people — we had a really weird moment, really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And everyone’s like, ‘OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah I’m fine.’ And then as the character, he was like horrifically mean to me, but to me. As if I’m Weasel. He’s like, ‘You know what’s great about you Weasel? You’re not the star. But you just, you know, you do just enough exposition that it’s funny. And then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’ Sure he’s [riffing]. That’s EXACTLY why he said that. Because I’m not funnier than he is at all right?”

