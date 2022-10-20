Taylor Swift assigns writing credit to her lover Joe Alwyn on the album Midnights

Elon Musk, Ye, and Donald Trump have one thing in common
Fans learned about a brand-new intriguing tidbit in Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, Midnights. The writing credits for the record, which were visible on the iTunes desktop app, included actors Zo Kravitz and her partner Joe Alwyn in addition to some familiar and intriguing new names.
Alwyn contributed to the song “Sweet Nothing,” according to the Los Angeles Times. Officially known as William Bowery, he also has credits on Taylor Swift’s albums Folklore and Evermore under this alias.
The Wildest Dreams vocalist revealed “William Bowery is Joe” in her Disney+ special, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, and claimed that he penned the chorus for the song Betty and the first verse and piano accompaniment for Exile on the album.
Alwyn also contributed to three tracks, including the album’s lead single, on the Folklore follow-up, Evermore.
On October 21st, 2022, Midnights, Swift’s tenth studio album, is set for release.
