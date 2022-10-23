Taylor Swift responds to “Midnights” breaking single-day streaming record

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter dropped her newest studio album, Midnights, on Friday, and she soon saw it become the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. “

And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history.

Just three hours after the album’s initial release, Swift added seven more songs to the tracklist, setting new records for album sales.

Advertisement

Once again, Taylor Swift and her Swifties have made history. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter dropped her newest studio album, Midnights, on Friday, and she soon saw it become the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history.

“And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations, @taylorswift13 ♥️,” the music streaming service tweeted on Friday.

Just three hours after the album’s initial release, Swift added seven more songs to the tracklist, setting new records for album sales.

Swift later commented on the breaking of the single-day streaming record, which she reportedly achieved by surpassing the 183 million streams earned by Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti album from May, the previous record-holder. (Prior to it, Drake’s eagerly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy broke the record in 2021 with 176.8 million streams.)

Swift tweeted to her followers, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind-blowing? Like, what the heck just happened?

Although the actual number of streams Taylor’s 10th studio album received is unknown, the record also made Apple Music history. “On October 21, #Midnights surpassed the milestone for the most streamed pop album of all time on Apple Music. Thank you, @taylorswift13 “the website used by Twitter.

Advertisement

With contributions from collaborators Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift’s longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn (writing as William Bowery), and even actress Zo Kravitz, with whom Swift shared a photo this weekend to commemorate the “wild ride of an album,” Midnights touches on love, retribution, and public perception.

“[Antonoff is] my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade, HOWEVER… this is the first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators,” Swift shared in an Instagram caption. “We’d been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but Midnights actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama. Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late, and exploring old memories and midnights past.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) Advertisement

Also Read Why Taylor Swift fans believe she announced Blake & Rayan’s child name Taylor Swift fans believe she announced Blake & Rayan's child's name. Listeners...